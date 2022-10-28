Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 04, 2022!

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"). The dividend will be payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock


(716) 842‑5138



Media Contact:

Maya Dillon


(646) 735-1958

M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18517&sd=2022-10-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-series-h-preferred-stock-quarterly-dividend-301662726.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18517&Transmission_Id=202210281634PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18517&DateId=20221028
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles