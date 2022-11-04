Shares of Verizon ( VZ, Financial), the country’s largest wireless carrier, sank -24.2% in the quarter, detracting -0.5% from the Fund’s return. Competition within the U.S. telecommunications industry has intensified recently, and the need to invest in next generation 5G technologies is deflating profits for Verizon. Despite these near-term headwinds, we believe the stock offers an attractive risk-reward with a 7% dividend yield. We expect profitability to recover after this investment phase, and the benefits from consolidation of competitors T-Mobile and Sprint should accrue to all wireless players, including Verizon.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) third-quarter 2022 commentary.