Western Digital ( WDC , Financial ), a leading memory semiconductor company, fell -27.4%, cutting -0.4% from the Fund’s return. A sharp global slowdown in spending on consumer electronics undercut the company’s revenue and margin targets, which came in below street expectations. Management is taking appropriate steps to diversify the company’s revenue and capture faster growth in the enterprise cloud segment. Given the balance of risks, the stock’s low below-book valuation presents significant upside potential as longer-term demand drivers for memory semiconductors remain favorable.

