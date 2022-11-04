Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 04, 2022!

Parnassus Fund Comments on Charles Schwab

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

Turning to our winners, investment brokerage company Charles Schwab (

SCHW, Financial) was the Fund’s best performer in the quarter, gaining 14.1% and adding 0.6% to the Fund’s total return. Schwab’s share price rebounded after its poor performance last quarter as investors’ expectations for earnings through 2023 improved. Schwab earns interest on cash held in brokerage accounts and so benefits from rising interest rates. Last quarter, investors focused on the downside of rising interest rates: declining cash balances in brokerage accounts. This quarter, with an aggressive Federal Reserve rapidly hiking rates, investors shifted their attention to the positive impacts on Schwab of higher yields and the higher earnings that should follow.

From

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles