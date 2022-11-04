Turning to our winners, investment brokerage company Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) was the Fund’s best performer in the quarter, gaining 14.1% and adding 0.6% to the Fund’s total return. Schwab’s share price rebounded after its poor performance last quarter as investors’ expectations for earnings through 2023 improved. Schwab earns interest on cash held in brokerage accounts and so benefits from rising interest rates. Last quarter, investors focused on the downside of rising interest rates: declining cash balances in brokerage accounts. This quarter, with an aggressive Federal Reserve rapidly hiking rates, investors shifted their attention to the positive impacts on Schwab of higher yields and the higher earnings that should follow.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) third-quarter 2022 commentary.