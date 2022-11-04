Mogo+Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced that on October 28, 2022, it received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) had closed below the minimum US$1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Notification Letter is only a notification of deficiency and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Shares and the Shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MOGO.” The Shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Notification Letter does not affect the Company’s compliance status with such listing.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until April 26, 2023, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) if at any time before April 26, 2023, the bid price of the Shares closes at US$1.00 per Share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its Shares between now and April 26, 2023, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule within the compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by April 26, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period.

Mogo’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter and the Company fully intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding regaining compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules and eligibility for an additional compliance period. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo's growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo's control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo's business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise.

