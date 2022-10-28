PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $375.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.83%), MSFT(4.58%), and SPY(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 39,411 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/28/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $209.34 per share and a market cap of $449.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.23 and a price-sales ratio of 15.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 90,406 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.15 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC reduced their investment in NAS:SLQD by 85,920 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $47.34 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 36,295 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.16 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

PETTYJOHN, WOOD & WHITE, INC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 29,338 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 10/28/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.8 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

