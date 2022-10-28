BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1837 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.29%), HYBB(2.20%), and IBTK(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 1,597,634 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $27.57 per share and a market cap of $11.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 1,353,870 shares of NAS:IBTK for a total holding of 2,181,792. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.59.

On 10/28/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $74.73Mil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 423,690 shares of ARCA:HYBB for a total holding of 1,018,926. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.96.

On 10/28/2022, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.76 per share and a market cap of $328.99Mil. The stock has returned -10.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 517,710 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 521,674. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.97 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 535,369 shares of ARCA:IBDU for a total holding of 845,028. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.77.

On 10/28/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $21.675 per share and a market cap of $283.94Mil. The stock has returned -15.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

