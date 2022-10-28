GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.51%), SHY(4.57%), and BRK.B(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 127,399-share investment in NYSE:STOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.41 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $31.73 per share and a market cap of $8.99Bil. The stock has returned -4.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.43 and a price-sales ratio of 10.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD bought 28,249 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 69,190. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $50.65 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:KMX by 12,276 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.38.

On 10/28/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $63.79 per share and a market cap of $10.14Bil. The stock has returned -53.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,720 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.74 per share and a market cap of $2,684.18Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-book ratio of 43.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,900-share investment in NYSE:SO. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $66.34 per share and a market cap of $73.81Bil. The stock has returned 10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

