White Pine Investment CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.78%), USMV(4.28%), and GOOGL(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were White Pine Investment CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 35,980 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.12 per share and a market cap of $28.95Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

White Pine Investment CO reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 23,935 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.49 per share and a market cap of $10.69Bil. The stock has returned -2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 21,460 shares in ARCA:VPL, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.76 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded for a price of $59.18 per share and a market cap of $5.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 14,874 shares in ARCA:FIW, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.9 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust Water ETF traded for a price of $79.57 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Water ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 23,722 shares in ARCA:AMLP, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $41.45 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned 26.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

