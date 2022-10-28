GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $464.00Mil. The top holdings were TEAM(9.91%), CRWD(6.99%), and SNOW(6.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 398,355 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.37 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $49.05 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned -54.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -37.04 and a price-sales ratio of 16.13.

The guru sold out of their 205,170-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.91 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $75.6 per share and a market cap of $13.53Bil. The stock has returned -73.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 437,830-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.02 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $34.19 per share and a market cap of $41.91Bil. The stock has returned -76.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 7.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 33,974 shares of NAS:MDB for a total holding of 71,474. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $291.83.

On 10/28/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $186.59 per share and a market cap of $12.25Bil. The stock has returned -63.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.34 and a price-sales ratio of 12.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CRWD by 31,974 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.92.

On 10/28/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $163.65 per share and a market cap of $37.61Bil. The stock has returned -41.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 31.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -949.60 and a price-sales ratio of 19.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

