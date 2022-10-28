MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC /WA/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1109 FIRST AVE. SEATTLE, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were IWM(12.18%), MSFT(5.45%), and UNH(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC /WA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 59,018-share investment in NYSE:CHD. Previously, the stock had a 3.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.26 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $76.37 per share and a market cap of $18.69Bil. The stock has returned -9.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC /WA/ bought 1,867 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 21,826. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/28/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.25 per share and a market cap of $98.04Bil. The stock has returned -63.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,000-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.16 per share and a market cap of $49.09Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 6,144-share investment in NAS:HFWA. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.38 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Heritage Financial Corp traded for a price of $32.85 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 36.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heritage Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 675-share investment in NYSE:NSC. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.48 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $229.14 per share and a market cap of $53.55Bil. The stock has returned -20.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 4.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

