Insperity%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human+resources+and+business+performance+solutions for America’s best businesses, ranked No. 4 on the Houston Business Journal’s list of Best Places to Work in the Extra-Large Companies category, which recognizes companies with more than 400 employees. This marks the 20th time Insperity has appeared on the list.

“This recognition reflects Insperity’s deep and long-lasting commitment to providing a great workplace for our employees and the high value we place on every individual within our organization,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “We are honored to be recognized as one of Houston’s best places to work, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together in 2022. I look forward to what we’ll achieve in 2023 based on the foundation we’ve built with our people-centric culture.”

Companies on the list were selected based on the views of employees who were surveyed about leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity and skill development, recognition and compensation, tolerance and flexibility, and embracing innovation and ideas. Quantum Workplace developed and administered the confidential employee survey that determined the results.

With nearly 4,000 corporate employees nationwide, Insperity is consistently identified as a top workplace throughout the country at the local, state and national levels. Since 2001, when the company began participating in best places to work programs, the company has appeared more than 160 times on respective lists, reflecting Insperity’s ongoing commitment to be a preferred employer. This ranking is a testament to Insperity's corporate culture and reflects the dedication and support it brings to small and medium-sized business clients that employ hundreds of thousands of people across the nation.

