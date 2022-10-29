Verger Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(17.33%), EFA(12.05%), and ACWI(11.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verger Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verger Capital Management LLC bought 23,092 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 37,326. The trade had a 5.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/29/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $389.02 per share and a market cap of $366.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Verger Capital Management LLC bought 61,300 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 222,462. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 10/29/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $83.32 per share and a market cap of $15.36Bil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

During the quarter, Verger Capital Management LLC bought 81,860 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 326,256. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/29/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $42.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Verger Capital Management LLC bought 114,295 shares of ARCA:IXC for a total holding of 485,051. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.07.

On 10/29/2022, iShares Global Energy ETF traded for a price of $39.98 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned 41.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Verger Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 72,650 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 10/29/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $38.68 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned 89.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

