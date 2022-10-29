SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were BLU(5.91%), VCYT(3.74%), and AKRO(3.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ITCI by 177,836 shares. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 10/29/2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc traded for a price of $46.36 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned 4.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 30.15.

During the quarter, SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,173,671 shares of NAS:PSTX for a total holding of 2,554,277. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.31.

On 10/29/2022, Poseida Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $4.19 per share and a market cap of $359.40Mil. The stock has returned -35.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.21 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The guru established a new position worth 110,000 shares in NAS:PRTA, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.61 during the quarter.

On 10/29/2022, Prothena Corp PLC traded for a price of $62.24 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned 10.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prothena Corp PLC has a price-book ratio of 7.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1374.37 and a price-sales ratio of 22.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 32,545 shares in NAS:ALNY, giving the stock a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.74 during the quarter.

On 10/29/2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $204.51 per share and a market cap of $25.16Bil. The stock has returned 26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 140.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.29 and a price-sales ratio of 28.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,591,326 shares of NAS:VRAY for a total holding of 2,324,066. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.36.

On 10/29/2022, ViewRay Inc traded for a price of $4.33 per share and a market cap of $783.77Mil. The stock has returned -39.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ViewRay Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

