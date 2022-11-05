VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”) on Monday, November 14, 2022.



The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Conference call details are as follows:

Time: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET Conference ID: 31601852 Local dial-in: +1 (416) 764 8658 Toll Free N. America: +1 (888) 886 7786 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/DVMOEMxgK9w

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

