Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in Wanning, Hainan, a distinctive destination for a luxurious escape offering immersive experiences and unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221029005001/en/

King guestroom at Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula (Photo: Business Wire)

The oceanfront resort is set on Shenzhou Peninsula, a natural treasure located off the east coast of Hainan Island with a comfortable tropical climate, fresh air, golden beaches and crystal-clear waters. Nestled among lush gardens with stunning views of the South China Sea to the south and a tranquil inner sea to the north, the resort provides a welcoming environment to relax, indulge and play. It is also just a short distance from popular scenic, cultural and lifestyle attractions, including surfing spots boasting spectacular waves, and world-class golfing at The Dunes located just 10 minutes’ drive away.

“With the opening of Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula, we are excited to welcome guests to experience all the pleasures of a tropical resort in awe-inspiring surroundings, elevated by the luxurious comfort, theatrical dining experiences, exceptional amenities and welcoming service that the Grand Hyatt brand is known for,” said Terence Ng, general manager, Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula.

Design

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula’s contemporary design combines the essence of relaxed coastal living with Hainan’s unique cultural heritage infused with Southeast Asian influences. This is expressed in Balinese-inspired architecture and interiors styled with a graceful Hainan touch. Natural materials and nature-inspired aesthetics also create a sensory connection to the destination. Buildings are clustered throughout the lush grounds and along the waterfront, creating an inviting mix of spaces for rest and relaxation.

Guestrooms

Starting at 570 square feet (53 square meters), the resort’s 262 spacious guestrooms and suites are havens of modern comfort with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies that maximize extraordinary garden or ocean views. The resort also features unique kid-themed rooms that add a touch of magic and adventure to family holidays with fun themes such as “curious universe” and “fantasy dream.”

Guests staying in Grand Club guestrooms and World of Hyatt Elite members can enjoy access to the Grand Club lounge, which provides a gorgeous panorama of the sea. Grand Club privileges include personalized check-in and check-out service, continental breakfast, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails and exclusive use of the club’s outdoor pool.

Dining

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula’s lineup of world-class dining options engages guests in an exciting journey of flavors that celebrate some of the finest culinary traditions. Embracing seasonality and sustainability, Yu restaurant specializes in traditional dim sum and authentic home-style Cantonese and Hainan cuisine, with indoor and outdoor areas and three private dining rooms with a sea view. Luigi’s is a cozy trattoria-style restaurant serving handmade Italian comfort food. At Pool House, guests can relax to the sound of the waves while savoring the delights of an Asian barbecue accompanied by signature Tiki cocktails in a sophisticated beach club atmosphere. The Lounge offers an elegant environment to enjoy a cup of coffee or Chinese tea while catching up on emails, gathering with friends, or simply enjoying a quiet moment between activities.

River Pavilion will open next year and feature three unique dining and bar concepts devoted to the finest experiences of Japanese cuisine and beverages, including sushi, yakitori, and Japanese beer and sakes.

Guest Experiences

Shenzhou Peninsula’s warm tropical climate is perfect for swimming in all seasons. The resort features three swimming pools, including an indoor pool, the Grand Club pool, and an oceanfront pool with recreational activities for kids, designed to create special family moments.

Other offerings include a 24-hour fitness center, mahjong and karaoke. Camp Hyatt kids’ club is also available offering games, entertainment and activities, including a rock-climbing wall, a movie house, and a kitchen to inspire budding young chefs.

Oceanfront Weddings and Events

From intimate gatherings to gala events, Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula elevates every occasion with versatile venues that exude modern sophistication, heightened by natural light and sea views. The resort offers more than 27,900 square feet (2,600 square meters) of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a 6458-square-foot (600-square-meter) Grand Ballroom, three 1,076-square-foot (100-square-meter) Grand Residence venues and two spacious lawns, setting the stage for an exceptional meeting, event experience or an enchanting wedding by the sea.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. To learn more about Hyatt’s commitment, please visit: hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness.

For more information about the opening of Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula, please visit: grandhyattshenzhoupeninsula.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and / or one or more of its affiliates.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®; Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221029005001/en/