Realty Income ( O, Financial) is one of the most well-known and widely-held income stocks. Founded in 1969, this REIT has steadily grown thanks to its successful business strategy of acquiring commercial properties that offer monthly stable rental incomes. And because Realty Income's tenants are largely government and credit-rated agencies, it is well positioned to weather even the worst market downturns.

Thus, I believe Realty Income is an excellent choice for income investors looking for a reliable payout during the bear market. Not only does it offer stable monthly dividends, but Realty Income also boasts a proven track record with decades of steady growth to back it up. It's also trading at a more attractive valuation than usual after recent declines.

A class apart

Dividends are a powerful tool for investors, offering many key benefits and advantages. Perhaps most importantly, a dividend yield provides current income while the investor awaits capital gains. Additionally, the dividends paid out to shareholders can be reinvested in the company through dividend reinvestment plans, compounding returns over time and providing an especially valuable advantage for long-term investors.

Realty Income is one of my favorite companies in this space because it is known for its high payout ratio and track record of steady yearly growth. The company is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which is a type of financial vehicle designed to help generate passive income for investors. As an alternative to owning real estate outright, investors can purchase shares in a REIT and earn dividends based on the real estate holdings of the trust itself. Because real estate can be a highly lucrative investment opportunity, and because real estate gains are often taxed at a lower rate than other sources of income, REITs represent a valuable option for those seeking to invest in real estate without having direct ownership of the properties.

At its core, a REIT is essentially a business that leashes together investors' capital to purchase real estate properties. The properties may range from commercial developments to residential buildings and even land for farming purposes. Unlike other types of businesses, however, REITs can bypass corporate-level taxation because they have to distribute 90% of their earnings in dividends. This feature is what makes them such an attractive investment opportunity – they provide access to real estate investments that might otherwise be inaccessible due to high costs or lack of knowledge about the industry, and they also offer significant income.

In addition, another advantage is inherent in Realty Income's business model, which makes it attractive to risk-averse investors. It operates a net lease model, meaning the tenant is responsible for paying most of the property-related expenses. Realty Income's diverse portfolio includes properties in every industry and geographic location. The company manages over 11,400 unique properties in 72 sectors across North America, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain. The geographic diversification and the net lease model give it a tremendous advantage over its peers.

With its strong business, Realty Income has been granted high credit ratings. These factors make for a low cost of capital that enables the company to continue acquiring other properties and aggressively grow its portfolio. With its size, the Realty Income REIT can do deals that other real estate companies couldn't and will likely continue to be among the strongest ones in the long run.

Dividend analysis

Realty Income is a truly exceptional dividend prospect. Even if its yield of 4.78% is not the highest available, the stock makes up for it with reliability. It boasts an impressive track record, with annual dividend increases for the last 27 years straight, and it also offers monthly dividends that allow investors to benefit from regular reinvestment and take advantage of the power of compounding interest. Additionally, Realty Income offers the chance to participate in the potential upside of real estate investment while mitigating some of the risks typically associated with investing in this sector.

Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy for investors who want to be financially disciplined. By regularly investing a fixed dollar amount, regardless of the share price, investors can ensure that they are consistently adding to their portfolios, which can help them stay on track with their long-term investment goals. Dollar-cost averaging is basically automatic if you choose to re-invest an REIT's high dividend.

Takeaway

While Realty Income stock has taken a bit of a hit during the recent bear market, that just means it presents a great opportunity for value-oriented investors. Realty Income boasts an impressive history of paying out consistent distributions to shareholders, even through periods of economic uncertainty. Realty Income has a defensive business model, robust portfolio of assets and prudent management team.

Thus, whether you're looking for income or capital growth, I believe Realty Income is well-positioned to pay off big in the years ahead and could be worth looking into, especially for value investors.