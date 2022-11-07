Teladoc ( TDOC, Financial) has had a tough time recently, facing mounting pressures from competitors. But after a couple of difficult quarters, Teladoc is back in business, beating consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines in its third-quarter earnings results.

This resurgence can be attributed to several key factors, including Teladoc's tremendous reach and deep expertise in the telehealth industry. With tens of thousands of providers covering almost every area of medicine and over 1 million patients served per month, Teladoc is a force to be reckoned with in the telehealth space. With its unmatched understanding of the changing regulatory landscape and cutting-edge technology solutions, Teladoc is well-positioned to help lead the charge into the next frontier of medical care.

The markets are still not convinced, though. Shares rose sharply post-market trading after the third-quarter earnings beat but promptly returned to earth. No one wants to touch shares of a loss-making company with a 10-foot pole. That makes sense, considering a hawkish Federal Reserve and inflation near the double-digits. But if you're an investor looking for a longer-term tech opportunity, Teladoc may be right up your alley.

Teladoc delivered the goods for the first time this year

While Teladoc may not always be viewed in a positive light because of its epic rise and crash during the pandemic stock bubble, we shouldn't overlook the company's continued progress in improving its top-line results. Despite growing competition in the telehealth space, Teladoc has managed to maintain strong growth across key metrics like total visits, utilization and U.S. paid memberships. This is a testament to Teladoc's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and consistently meet the needs of its users.

Despite facing challenges in the first two quarters, Teladoc managed to leap ahead in the third quarter, delivering impressive results that beat analyst estimates. Teladoc has truly captured the attention of the industry by leveraging its cutting-edge technology and extensive expertise to cement its position as a leader in digital health care solutions.

For the third quarter, the company generated $611.4 million in revenue, soaring 17% year over year and besting Wall Street estimates. Additionally, Teladoc's net loss narrowed significantly over the same period, reflecting a major improvement in operational efficiency. The net loss of $73.5 million in the third quarter compares favorably with the net loss of $84.3 million in the prior-year period and the net loss of $3.1 billion in the second quarter.

Teladoc suffered major losses over the last two quarters due to the acquisition of Livongo Health. However, the latest earnings report offers hope that Teladoc is back on track and poised for continued growth.

In addition to greatly improving patient outcomes and satisfaction levels, Teladoc has also significantly reduced interest expenses. In the third quarter, the company's net interest expense totaled less than $1.4 million, significantly decreasing from the year-ago figure of $18.9 million.

Teladoc says it should close out the year in a strong fashion

Teladoc has announced new revenue projections for the full year, and these lower estimates reflect recent changes in the market. Although the company had originally expected revenues of $2.4 to $2.5 billion, Teladoc now expects full-year 2022 revenue to fall within the range of $2.395 to $2.410 billion. While this revised figure is slightly lower than previous estimates, it is still strong.

Teladoc also narrowed its projected net loss per share to between $61.40 and $61.10, reflecting a more stable financial situation overall. While these developments may concern some investors, they point to a company that remains focused on long-term growth and stability in a rapidly changing market landscape. I also think it's a good sign that the company is not being overly optimistic.

A wildcard in the outlook is the resurgence of Covid-19. Although cases are under control now, if it becomes a bigger issue, we could see an increase in Teladoc's usage this winter. Regardless, the company is doing well even on a reduced-Covid basis.

Telemedicine has emerged as a hugely promising field in recent years, driven by many secular tailwinds. With the continued growth of telecommunication technologies, patients now can easily consult health care professionals from remote locations for non-serious issues. Additionally, the ongoing advancement of health care IT systems has made it easier for providers to create streamlined workflows and capture patient data efficiently.

Ultimately, Teladoc has been able to capitalize on these favorable market conditions, providing cutting-edge solutions that enable better patient care and improved outcomes. As Teladoc continues to expand its offerings and refine its processes, it will no doubt remain at the forefront of this exciting field, benefiting from continued tailwinds into the future.

Takeaway

Teladoc is a forward-thinking company that offers great potential for investors willing to take a long-term view, in my opinion. Over the past few months, Teladoc's stock has declined as investors have expressed overall bearish sentiment towards tech companies, providing a value opportunity.