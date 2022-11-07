Notice of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited ( AIM:ALL, Financial)( ASX:A11, Financial)( OTCQX:ALLIF, Financial) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the office of HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 7, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 at 9:00am (Brisbane time, Australia).

The AGM materials will be despatched to shareholders today. A copy of the AGM materials can be viewed via the following links:

Notice of Meeting & Explanatory Memorandum:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6964E_1-2022-10-31.pdf

A copy of the AGM materials can also be obtained via the Company's website https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/gm-notices

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman) Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary) www.atlanticlithium.com.au [email protected] Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser Jeff Keating Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited Joint Company Broker Raj Khatri James Asensio Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Scott Mathieson Edward Thomas Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Yellow Jersey PR Limited Henry Wilkinson Dominic Barretto James Lingfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723024/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Notice-of-AGM



