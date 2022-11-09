Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announces it will now report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results prior to market open this morning, Oct. 31, 2022. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 7 a.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com%2Fen-us%2Finvestors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

