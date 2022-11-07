BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, located at 5900 N. Hamilton Road, will open on Friday, November 4, 2022. The retailer will now have a total of 233 total U.S. clubs.

The new club will have a BJ%27s+Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Fuel+Saver+Program. The New Albany BJ’s Gas station offers regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“Our team is excited to expand our footprint in the state of Ohio and bring a brand-new club to the Columbus area,” said Ron Hight, Club Manager of the New Albany BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We can’t wait to open our doors on Friday to all of our new members and bring BJ’s unbeatable value and incredible savings to our local families in this new market.”

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, online at BJs.com, curbside+pickup%2C+in-club pickup, and same-day+delivery. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile+app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding+members+offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, November 3, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for $55* and receive a $40 digital BJ’s gift card** plus $50 in coupons‡. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $110* and receive an $80 digital BJ’s gift card** plus $50 in coupons‡ as well. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases‡‡.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FNewAlbany or sign up in person at the membership center located at 5900 N. Hamilton Road in New Albany.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In New Albany, BJ’s food bank partner is Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

“We are thrilled to establish a new partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club here in the New Albany area,” said Matt Habash, President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “We are seeing record levels of hunger across our communities. It is always impactful and inspiring when amazing organizations reach out to help us put food on the table and work towards stabilizing families—especially during this time of year.”

To date, BJ’s has donated more than 140 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

*Offer is valid at the New Albany BJ’s Membership Center and online at BJs.com%2FNewAlbany only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal,® and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires.

Expires: 11/3/22.

**A $40 digital BJ’s gift card (for new BJ’s Inner Circle members) or an $80 digital BJ’s gift card (for new BJ’s Perks Rewards members) will be added to the primary membership account 24 hours after enrollment to be used within 60 days from the date of club opening. Redeemable in-club, in the BJ’s mobile app, and on BJs.com. If not redeemed, digital BJ’s gift card will no longer be available.

‡Coupons will be mailed before the club opening.

‡‡BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout, and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.; its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for program terms.

***BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 232 clubs and 163 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Mid-Ohio Food Collective is the umbrella organization that holds five assets: Mid-Ohio Foodbank, our anchor asset, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Markets, Mid-Ohio Farmacy, and Mid-Ohio Kitchen. Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a network of 680 partner agencies across 20 counties to connect those in need to food. Learn more by visiting mofc.org.

