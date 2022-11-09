ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. ( AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced that effective December 13, 2022 (the “Effective Date”), Adrian Tyndall, M.D., MPH, FACEP has been appointed as an independent member to the company’s board of directors and will serve on the Quality, Compliance, and Portfolio Management Committee. The company also announced today that Mark Gold, M.D. a founding director, will retire from the board of directors on the Effective Date. Dr. Gold will continue to serve the Board of Directors until that time.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tyndall to the board. His wealth of experience in emergency care, trauma research, and academia will be of tremendous value in supporting our mission to restore nerve function and quality of life to patients with peripheral nerve injuries,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Dr. Gold for his dedication and innumerable contributions to Axogen. He has been instrumental in guiding our organization since the beginning and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Joseph “Adrian” Tyndall, MD, MPH, FACEP is a recognized leader in emergency medicine, educational leadership and research and is currently the Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. Previously, Dr. Tyndall spent more than 13 years as Professor, Emergency Medicine Department Chair, Trauma Researcher and Interim Dean and Associate Vice President at the University of Florida College of Medicine and UF Health. A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine including the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Maryland Medical System, Dr. Tyndall received a master’s degree in Health Services Management and Health Policy from Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from The George Washington University. He is board-certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and an American College of Emergency Physicians Fellow. Dr. Tyndall is the current President of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Foundation and was also recently elected to serve a two year term on the administrative board of the Council of Deans of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). He has researched and published on traumatic and ischemic brain injuries, is an editor for a leading emergency medicine reference textbook and is known worldwide in the field of emergency medicine.

“I am pleased to join the Axogen Board of Directors and contribute towards the company’s mission,” said Dr Tyndall. “As an emergency care and trauma researcher, I am fascinated by the science and potential improvements for treatments to traumatic injuries. Axogen is a leading innovator in traumatic injury nerve repair as well as a pioneer in other applications, and I am looking forward to joining the board.”

