Concert+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, on Monday, November 7, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

To join the live call to ask questions, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert

Concert+Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing deuruxolitinib+%28CTP-543%29, a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor. Concert has successfully completed two Phase 3 trials with deuruxolitinib in adults with alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological disease. The Company is also evaluating the use of deuruxolitinib in other indications and assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information, please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

