DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that the company won the 2022 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine for DZS Cloud, a DZS software platform that provides end-to-end visibility and orchestration, automation, network assurance and WiFi analytics for amazing subscriber experience and extraordinary operational agility. Cloud Computing Magazine, a subsidiary of TMC, awarded this honor to companies who most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.



“We continue to see remarkable progress and innovation in the cloud computing industry within the past twelve months, making this a very competitive process. It’s our pleasure to recognize such impressive contributions that have been proven to resonate in the cloud marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.

“Our DZS Cloud platform leverages the latest in AI, analytics and machine learning capabilities to deliver our service provider customers advanced automation along with the ability to refine network operations and service assurance, while simplifying the deployment of new services across multi-vendor networks," said Rene Tio, VP of Cloud Solutions for DZS. “As more service providers embrace openness, DZS Cloud becomes a powerful strategic asset, allowing them to unify services across their diverse access and transport vendor environment and accelerate their on-boarding and IT (OSS/BSS) integration cycles from months to weeks, significantly reducing integration costs. TMC is a stalwart in the telecommunications industry – so we are extremely proud for our DZS Cloud platform to be recognized for the innovation it is delivering in this prestigious category."

DZS Cloud is being recognized industry-wide for its simple, effortless and efficient design, massive cost-saving ability, and the quality-of-experience it offers. We believe it is the only orchestration and experience management platform purpose-built to manage services across access, mobile and NFV domains.

Typical DZS Cloud deployments by service providers have unlocked the following expected benefits:

3 to 4-fold improvement in the speed of delivery of new features and services onboarding

Reduce new vendor application provision from 90 days to 3 days

25-35% improvement in network quality-of-experience

30-50% fewer customer service calls and 5-12% reduction in repeat calls

Reduced truck dispatches by 44%

5-fold reduction in repeated truck rolls

50% increase in remote issue resolution

80% reduction in number of subscribers experiencing interference

Reduced subscriber coverage issues by 70%

15-20% improvement in customer retention

When integrated with the three DZS broadband portfolio pillars of Access EDGE, Optical EDGE, and Subscriber EDGE, DZS Cloud produces significant cost savings for service providers, provides complete WiFi connectivity and control for subscribers, and ultimately unlocks the door to transforming today’s service provider into tomorrow’s experience provider.

Further, by expanding the DZS Cloud software suite with Expresse and CloudCheck, DZS strategically rounded out its existing DZS Cloud service orchestration and network automation offerings, distinguishing DZS Cloud as one of the industry’s most comprehensive service and consumer-experience-management software platforms for multi-vendor service provider network environments.

All DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with leading industry vendors, and can be managed and orchestrated easily along-side other third-party solutions.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud edge software solutions.

