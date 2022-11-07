BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) management team will participate in three investor conferences in November 2022:

Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Panel discussion: 9:00 AM EST

Company presentation: 2:15 PM EST

One-on-one meetings: available all day

Location: Virtual

NYSE Industrials Investor Access Day

One-on-one meetings: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Location: Virtual

Roth Capital 11th Annual Technology Event

One-on-one meetings: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Location: New York City, NY

For more information about each conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the sales representatives at the sponsoring firm. The company presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting BlackSky’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.blacksky.com.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

