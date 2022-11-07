FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Nevada have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 ™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries provide homeowners more energy security as frequent extreme heat waves lead homeowners and businesses to ramp up air conditioners and further strain an already stressed grid.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Nevada are predicted to reach over 134 MW in 2022, representing an increase of over 100-fold from the prior decade. Additionally, residential battery capacity in Nevada is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly five-fold by the end of 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Coupled with our proprietary Curb home energy consumption monitor and energy efficiency services, the IQ8-based all-in-one home energy system provides homeowners with an adjustable solution that can meet the specific needs of all our customers,” said Greg Fasullo, CEO at Elevation, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Whether homeowners are looking to power just their essentials or their whole home during grid outages, the Enphase Energy System™ can be customized to do it all.”

“Safety and reliability are at the core of Enphase’s product design,” said Matt Turville, co-founder and chief operating officer at Del Sol Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Powered by high-quality microinverter and battery technology, the Enphase Energy System is an expertly crafted and comprehensive home energy solution that ensures powerful system functionality and monitoring when homeowners need it most.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We're proud to offer Nevada homeowners the best solar energy technology available on the market," said Eugene Moebius, founder of Universal Solar Direct. "Our collaboration with Enphase to offer IQ8 Microinverters gives our customers industry-leading reliability, efficiency, and safety while maximizing their investment in a clean energy future."

“The solar industry in Nevada is growing rapidly, providing thousands of exciting opportunities and jobs for people in the region,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are proud to work with installers in the state to help homeowners realize the value they can achieve from solar and home energy management solutions, including the economic benefits and ability to control their energy future.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website.

