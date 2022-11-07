Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it expects to release its third quarter 2022 financial results before markets open on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the same day, Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Jesse Ledger, Miravo’s President & Chief Executive Officer and other senior management. A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Monday, November 14, 2022

TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBERS: 416 764 8646 or 1 888 396 8049

The audio webcast and webcast replay can be accessed at:

https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2Fl5OL6w01yAn

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian-focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company’s manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

