Anticipates dividend in excess of $2 million for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today provided financial guidance for 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, "We continue to execute on our business model of acquiring undervalued, cash flow positive, lower-middle market businesses. By leveraging appropriate levels of debt, we have demonstrated our ability to acquire these businesses at attractive multiples, with minimal dilution to our shareholders. Given the consistency and historical profitability of our portfolio companies, we believe we have solid visibility into our future financial results. As a result, excluding any additional acquisitions, we currently anticipate 2023 revenue in excess of $60 million, gross profit margin of approximately 40% and over $7 million of cash flow from operations. The historical strength of our financial results has allowed us to offer our shareholders a meaningful cash dividend, which we expect will exceed $2 million in 2023, reflecting the continued growth and projected profitability of our portfolio companies."

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

