HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. ( PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”)(formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.), a leading biotechnology company, today announced its participation in three upcoming conferences.



Conference: CPHI Frankfurt

Date: November 1-3, 2022

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Pluri’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nimrod Bar Zvi, and VP Business Development, Efrat Kaduri, will attend CPHI Frankfurt.

CPHI Frankfurt brings together pharma industry participants from across the full supply chain, to source, connect, and help their businesses grow.

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2022

Date: November 15-17, 2022

Location: London, England

Pluri’s Chief Financial Officer, Chen Franco-Yehuda will attend the conference.

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe. The conference will feature leading public and private companies from the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare services sectors from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Conference: Challenges and Opportunities for Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Date: November 17-19, 2022

Location: Virtual

Pluri’s Chief Medical Officer, Nitsan Halevy, will be a Panelist on November 17th from 8:05 am – 8:50 am for the panel titled: What are the Current Barriers for Success?

Pluri’s Chief Technology Officer, Lior Raviv, will be giving a presentation titled: Scalability of MSC Production to aid Logistical Burdens, on November 18th from 9:20am - 9:50am.

The conference’s focus is—Bench to bedside: Address underserved disease areas with innovative approaches to improve regulatory outcomes, scale-up strategies, cryopreservation techniques & logistical planning.

Meetings with the Pluri team can be scheduled via the various conference partnering engines or via email at [email protected]

