Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

11 minutes ago
DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (

NYSE:J, Financial) plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results before market open on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

