ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, has been awarded a silver medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility performance from EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest independent providers of business sustainability ratings and assessments.

The silver medal achievement places ACI in the top 25 percent of the more than 100,000 businesses assessed by EcoVadis. ACI once again received its highest scores in the ethics and labor, and human rights categories and increased its scores in the environment and sustainable procurement categories.

“The silver medal from EcoVadis represents another milestone for ACI as our company continues its sustainability journey,” said Tony Dinkins, chief human resources officer, ACI Worldwide. “Sustainability is embedded into our company’s long-term commitment to constantly work to improve the lives of our employees and the communities in which we live and work. We are proud to have moved up from last year’s bronze medal award and eager to keep the momentum going in 2023.”

EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 175 countries. ACI completes the EcoVadis assessment annually, sharing scores with customers and other stakeholders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

