NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Penrith+City+Council has selected NICE’s CXone cloud native platform to deliver an enhanced customer experience with improved efficiencies across its contact center operations.

Located at the western fringe of the Sydney metropolitan area, Penrith City Council has 26 different business units that support more than 219,000 residents. The Customer Experience contact center answers a broad range of inquiries pertaining to childcare centers, cemeteries, road maintenance, and waste services.

Penrith City Council required a cloud-based, omnichannel solution that was customizable and could integrate with its existing systems and deliver more comprehensive reporting capabilities. After a rigorous assessment process, the council engaged NICE and its implementation partner Generation-e to help transition from its outdated telephony system to CXone.

David Parry, Customer Experience Manager, Penrith City Council, said, “Penrith City Council selected NICE CXone because it was an intuitive application that sat well with how the organization runs. NICE and Generation-e demonstrated how the solution would work in the day-to-day operations of Penrith City Council, including its comprehensive reporting capabilities and intuitive workforce management scheduling system.

Penrith City Council is a cloud-first organization, making it essential that the contact center and its underlying telephony reflect that. Transitioning from an on-premises contact center solution to CXone was a critical step in Penrith City Council's digital transformation journey and one that affords the council more agility than it previously had.”

NICE CXone allows Penrith City Council to focus its activities on the types of calls and interactions the contact center receives. With the benefit of comprehensive reporting, CXone enables the council’s contact center team to easily identify areas for improvement to help coaches and team leaders target training.

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, “NICE, together with Generation-e, is pleased to support Penrith City Council in its digital transformation by deploying CXone across its contact center operations. Penrith City Council delivers essential services to thousands of local residents, and CXone is now a critical piece of its supporting infrastructure, helping it deliver frictionless agent and customer experiences.”

Biagio La Rosa, Managing Director, Generation-e, said, “CXone was the best choice for Penrith City Council to help deliver exceptional customer experiences. CXone delivers a level of flexibility and simplicity that is necessary for a complex contact center environment and will help Penrith City Council drive efficiencies across its contact center.”

