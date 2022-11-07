MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is named a 2022 bronze winner by the Merit Awards for Technology in the HealthTech category for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.



“It is an incredible feeling to win an award where our NeuroStar technology is recognized for its innovation and ability to help thousands of people living with psychiatric disorders such as depression,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “Thank you to the Merit Awards team for this significant recognition. We will continue to innovate as we strive to fulfill our mission of transforming neurohealth and helping as many people as possible.”

Merit Awards is an independent awards program that acknowledges global companies that are shaping today’s world and their contributions to the market they serve. The judges base their decision on the technology's innovation and how it can help consumers nationwide.

“Our amazing team of judges chose Neuronetics as a bronze winner in the HealthTech category because their NeuroStar technology serves a critical need for those struggling with their mental health,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards. “We believe Neuronetics’ technology is meeting the need by providing an excellent non-drug treatment solution.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 4.8 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

