Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday November 7, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitchell Cohen, interim Chief Financial Officer, during which they will discuss the third quarter results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383. The conference ID is 3426749. Participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.blueapron.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until November 16, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, using the replay code 6201945.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221030005046/en/