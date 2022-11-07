BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Verizon and World Champion Fantasy (WCF), a leading technology developer of PlayerX , the world’s next generation online fantasy Esports platform, announced an exciting multi-year contract. The alliance will integrate Verizon’s tools, services and techstack into WCF’s new and industry disruptive PlayerX platform.



“While the way we watch, interact, and participate in Esports evolves, PlayerX is leveraging 5G to deliver the pinnacle of immersive Esports-meets-fantasy sports experiences for fans,” said Mike Caralis, VP of Business Markets at Verizon Business. “We are excited for this opportunity to partner with such an innovative, forward-thinking company that is ready to tap the full potential of the rapidly growing Esports and gaming markets.”

With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Esports enthusiasts on the PlayerX platform can compete in fantasy leagues using their dream team of esport athletes and teams, watch exclusive live feeds, and access real-time stats. The platform turns fantasy competition as we know it on its head by providing a high level of customization. With PlayerX, users will have the ability to define the persona, look, and feel of their teams through customizable interactive avatars, theme music, expansive chat capabilities and more. Beyond the fantasy sports application, PlayerX subscribers will also no longer have to search across multiple platforms for the most up-to-date information and highlights of their favorite streamers and athletes – it will all be housed on one non-gambling focused platform that is suitable for all ages – PlayerX.

“At WCF, we’re fundamentally changing how gamers will experience Esports and Verizon is the only partner with the technological innovation and industry savvy vision to help us completely advance and elevate our PlayerX platform,” said Mike Vela , CEO of WCF. “For the first time ever, users will be able to access seamless streaming player data and video through advanced capabilities and utilize one-touch video conference solutions, through BlueJeans, to create watch party and fan engagement environments. Through this partnership, gamers, streamers and fantasy players can have the most advanced and unmatched user experience.”

About World Champion Fantasy

World Champion Fantasy is the next generation of fantasy sports as the first platform of its kind pairing best-in-class technology and UX with the most exclusive content in Esports. We are at the future of fantasy and at the forefront of the evolving Esports industry creating an immersive real-time interactive competitive experience, live data and video feeds all on one platform. For more information on World Champion Fantasy, please visit: https://worldchampionfantasy.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

