Belden, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, has announced that its three locations in Mexico have earned Great Place to Work® certification. Belden facilities in Nogales, Tijuana and Monterrey have all been recognized for furthering policy and bettering quality of life within the organization, thus satisfying the requirements of Great Place to Work® Mexico.

“At Belden, a big part of building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture revolves around first recognizing that each individual at every location has unique needs, perspectives and vision for what makes a great workplace,” said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Our team in Mexico has always taken a genuine interest in learning what matters most to our people in the region, and how we as a company can support them, their families and the community to live great lives while taking pride in their employment at Belden. The programs in place at these locations are the living embodiment of our focus on creating a culture where all employees are empowered to ‘Belong. Believe. Be You.’”

The 2022 Great Place to Work® Mexico certification was determined by analyzing confidential survey feedback from employees across the three locations. The surveys are designed to evaluate employee experience, trust, and their ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter their position or title.

The three Belden Mexico locations have taken special care in developing programs that address employees’ holistic needs as individuals. Services include transportation and on-site company stores. Special events to provide things like school supplies for children of associates and the installation of a private space for breastfeeding parents have enhanced the feeling of inclusion, and increased accessibility to vital needs of Belden employees in the region. The Mexico team is also well known for its community service as employees volunteer their time at local non-profits and offer financial support and equipment donations provided by Belden.

86.47% of Belden Mexico employees feel their location is a great place to work. Nogales, Tijuana and Monterrey employees also indicated strong positive sentiment about how people are treated no matter their gender, religion, ethnic group or job position. Belden Mexico employees also scored the company highly for its contribution to community and its commitment to providing an excellent facility where they feel safe, welcomed and proud to work.

“We are committed to creating a workplace where all are inspired, enthusiastic and feel that they truly belong to a company that cares about each person as an individual,” said Danya Espericueta, Human Resources Director, Belden de Sonora. “We routinely celebrate together, invite families of associates for special meals and holidays, and gather to serve the community around us. Our associates here are doing important work in building the innovative products that create the foundation for the comprehensive networking solutions Belden provides our customers, all while building a sense of community together. It’s a unique environment that we’ll continue to advance well into the future.”

About Belden

