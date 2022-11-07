Miami, FL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Maquia” or the “Company”) ( “MAQC”, “MAQCU”, “MAQCW”) announced today that the special meeting in lieu of annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, is being postponed to Thursday, November 3, 2022. At the Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to approve an extension of the date by which Maquia must consummate an initial business combination from November 7, 2022 to May 7, 2023, or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Charter Extension”).

As a result of this change, the Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on November 3, 2022, via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/maquiacapital/2022. Also as a result of this change, the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Charter Extension, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2022, the record date for the Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Additional Sponsor Assurances

Additionally, Maquia announced that its sponsor, Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the “Sponsor”) intends to support Maquia in the wake of a new potential excise tax that may be levied on stockholder redemptions in 2023.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Extension Proxy Statement (as defined below), on August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “IR Act”) was signed into federal law. The IR Act provides for, among other things, a new U.S. federal 1% excise tax (the “Excise Tax”) on certain repurchases (including redemptions) of stock by publicly traded domestic (i.e., U.S.) corporations and certain domestic subsidiaries of publicly traded foreign corporations. The excise tax is imposed on the repurchasing corporation itself, not its stockholders from which shares are repurchased. The amount of the excise tax is generally 1% of the fair market value of the shares repurchased at the time of the repurchase. The IR Act applies only to repurchases that occur after December 31, 2022.

Any redemption that occurs as a result of the Charter Extension would occur before December 31, 2022, and therefore, currently, the Company would not be subject to the excise tax as a result of any redemptions in connection with the Charter Extension. However, any redemption or other repurchase that occurs after December 31, 2022, in connection with an initial business combination or otherwise, may be subject to the excise tax. Whether and to what extent the Company would be subject to the excise tax in connection with an initial business combination would depend on a number of factors, including (i) the fair market value of the redemptions and repurchases in connection with the initial business combination, (ii) the structure of the initial business combination, (iii) the nature and amount of any “PIPE” or other equity issuances in connection with the initial business combination (or otherwise issued not in connection with the initial business combination but issued within the same taxable year of the initial business combination) and (iv) the content of regulations and other guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In addition, because the excise tax would be payable by the Company, and not by the redeeming holder, the mechanics of any required payment of the excise tax have not been determined.

To mitigate the current uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the IR Act, in the event that the Charter Extension is implemented, the Sponsor intends to indemnify Maquia for any excise tax liabilities resulting from the implementation of the IR Act with respect to any future redemptions that occur after December 31, 2022.

Jeff Ransdell, Chief Executive Officer of Maquia, stated, “We are diligently working towards a definitive agreement with a business combination opportunity in the fintech industry. The Charter Extension we are seeking now will provide us with additional time to finalize a definitive agreement, complete proxy materials, and submit the transaction to our stockholders for consideration.”

About Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ransdell, Chief Financial Officer, Jeronimo Peralta, Chief Operating Officer, Guillermo Cruz, and Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Vo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the Company’s stockholder approval of the Charter Extension, its inability to complete an initial business combination within the required time period or, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC, including Maquia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors” and other documents Maquia has filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Maquia expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Participants in the Solicitation

Maquia and its directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the securityholders of Maquia in favor of the approval of the Charter Extension. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Maquia’s directors and officers in the definitive proxy statement dated October 14, 2022 (the “Extension Proxy Statement”), which, when available, may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Charter Extension. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Maquia urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Extension Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by Maquia with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about Maquia and the Charter Extension. When available, stockholders may obtain copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Maquia Acquisition Corporation, 50 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 2406, Miami, FL 33132, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Guillermo Eduardo Cruz Ruiz

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

50 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 2406, Miami, FL 33132

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: (305) 608-1395