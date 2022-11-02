Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for November appearances and activities.

Date: November 1-3, 2022

Location: Greenville, SC

Amprius Representative: Dr. Ionel Stefan, CTO

Event Detail: Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will give a Company Perspective and participate on the Cell Safety Panel. LithiumSAFE Battery Safety Workshop gathers leaders together to share insights about what degree of safety is achievable and how each of their companies is progressing in creating and ensuring battery safety.

Date: November 2, 2022

Location: Stanford University

Amprius Representative: Ronnie Tao, VP Business Development

Event Detail: The invitation only event gathers experts, leaders, and problem solvers to learn more and discuss solutions to challenges surrounding global energy transformation. Amprius is a showcase company at the event.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

