Endava (NYSE “DAVA”), one of the world’s leading providers of digital acceleration and agile software development services, today launched its annual We+Care+sustainability+report. Endava constantly seeks to make a positive impact on its people, customers and the communities in which it operates. The company’s We+Care+sustainability+approach is evidence that sustainability is embedded at the very heart of Endava’s business, globally.

Organised around five key areas of focus, We Care articulates Endava’s priorities in relation to its people, social impact, environmental impact and operating responsibly, as well as innovation & data integrity. We Care is in Endava’s DNA, driving the way it operates, and central to the company’s belief that technology can transform lives and whole societies. The report provides a comprehensive view of achievements and priorities in relation to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, and it also constitutes the company’s communication of progress (COP) to the UN Global Compact (UNGC).

John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO, said, “Endava was founded on a set of values that remain at our very core. It is important to us that we not only succeed as a business, but also succeed ethically and sustainably. We aim to drive positive change and are constantly looking to help our clients do the same. In our 2022 report, we share important milestones in our sustainability journey and I am delighted to see the impact we make through our We Care approach.”

In 2022, Endava has been recognised for its ESG initiatives, receiving a number of awards, including CSR Project of the Year at the ANIS Awards in Romania for the tree planting project Endava Thank You Forest. Endava also received a bronze medal from EcoVadis in recognition of its very good ESG performance. In February 2022, Endava signed a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – a cornerstone of corporate climate action. Endavans have also been engaged in a wide range of programmes: from driving inclusivity in tech, to supporting humanitarian causes and environmental initiatives.

John continued, “We’re a global organisation and it is essential that we not only lead the way in making an impact as a company, but that we also support our people, empowering them to make a difference in their own ways and for the causes they care about. We believe we can individually and together make a positive difference for us, our customers and our communities. We’re very proud of how we’ve been able to act as a force for good, particularly through partnerships with NGOs and our focus on giving back to the communities in which we live and work.”

Endava’s 2022 We Care Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

About ENDAVA PLC

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of June 30, 2022, 11,853 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Uruguay.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” "outlook," “may,” “will”, and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava’s ability to be and remain a sustainable and resilient business, and its goal of making a positive impact on its people, customers and the communities in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that Endava may not be able to achieve its We Care and other sustainability goals and risks related to Endava’s ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Endava’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 31, 2022 and in future filings Endava makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava’s views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

