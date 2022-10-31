SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were MCK(6.10%), TMUS(5.53%), and MSI(5.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 10,844 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 10/31/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $393.06 per share and a market cap of $56.73Bil. The stock has returned 93.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MSI by 10,377 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.

On 10/31/2022, Motorola Solutions Inc traded for a price of $247.455 per share and a market cap of $41.74Bil. The stock has returned 2.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorola Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 12,410 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 10/31/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $148.41 per share and a market cap of $187.87Bil. The stock has returned 30.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 110.22, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 10,924 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 10/31/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159.71 per share and a market cap of $64.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-book ratio of 9.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABC by 8,373 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.61.

On 10/31/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $158.97 per share and a market cap of $32.94Bil. The stock has returned 31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-book ratio of 147.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

