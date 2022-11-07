Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 3:55 p.m. Eastern time.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

