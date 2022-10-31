Savant Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 544 stocks valued at a total of $3.21Bil. The top holdings were DFUV(8.10%), IEMG(6.63%), and AVDV(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Savant Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 475,124 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 4,378,969. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 10/31/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $50.1255 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -21.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 525,273 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 8,779,173. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 10/31/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $33.47 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 332,227 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 4,952,148. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.155 per share and a market cap of $55.69Bil. The stock has returned -30.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Savant Capital, LLC bought 483,580 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 3,743,542. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.58.

On 10/31/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $27.705 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -16.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

The guru established a new position worth 69,066 shares in ARCA:MGK, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $196.51 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $181.84 per share and a market cap of $10.27Bil. The stock has returned -27.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.41.

