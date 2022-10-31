STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $48.00Mil. The top holdings were CELU(73.55%), BCSF(20.61%), and AIG(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC bought 10,692 shares of NYSE:BCSF for a total holding of 824,503. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.26.

On 10/31/2022, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc traded for a price of $12.67 per share and a market cap of $819.30Mil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

During the quarter, STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC bought 6,640,694 shares of NAS:CELU for a total holding of 15,281,389. The trade had a 38.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.97.

On 10/31/2022, Celularity Inc traded for a price of $2.34 per share and a market cap of $333.27Mil. The stock has returned -64.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celularity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 11.94.

STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AIG by 3,748 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.18.

On 10/31/2022, American International Group Inc traded for a price of $56.95 per share and a market cap of $43.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 67,000-share investment in NAS:MRNA. Previously, the stock had a 51.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $290.69 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $151.88 per share and a market cap of $59.06Bil. The stock has returned -56.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 93,000-share investment in NAS:AZN. Previously, the stock had a 11.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.76 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $58.6 per share and a market cap of $182.14Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

