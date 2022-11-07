NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street, a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #402 airing tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.



1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). "Unstoppable Show" – Deviate Digital Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Auto Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s ( FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

Episode #402

Tonight, New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street tonight airs its "Unstoppable – Show" from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan interviewing Jonas Muthoni, Founder of Deviate Digital Agency. Jonas gives viewers an understanding of the Company, which creates digital solutions to help businesses with brandings to increase and dominate their online market footprint. Through innovative strategies developed by Deviate Digital Agency's experienced team and their use of cutting-edge technologies, their clients can expect organic growth and web traffic. Online marketing is a must in today's business environment. Deviate Digital, which partners with its clients, implements an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy as the key to growing a web presence. Jonas advises clients not to look at dominating competition but focus on their strengths, developing unique strategies to build their brands and expand markets. Clients see an ROI (Return on Investment) using Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website design /development, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools. Deviate Digital Agency can assist if a company needs a better way to find and retain customers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Digital Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 24, 2022.

On tonight’s New to The Street, TV Host Jane King interviews Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , from the Nasdaq MarketSite . Glint Pay is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Jason explains how anyone can own gold and use that holding to pay for daily goods and services. The Glint Pay App is available to everyone 18 years and older, and once approved, account holders, can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees using a debit Glint MasterCard. Each account holder's GOLD is stored in secure vaults in Switzerland and insured. Each time a transaction occurs, that percentage changes the gold amounts held on account. Jason has seen an 85% devaluation of the US dollar in his lifetime. He became very aware of the structural limitations of the financial system during the financial housing crisis in 2008. Jason saw a patchwork of central bank efforts to prop up struggling economies through fiat money manipulations, increasing money supply and inflationary effects. Each Glint account holder, in essence, creates an individualized gold standard for themselves while protecting their purchasing power from being destroyed by economic pressures worldwide. Inflation is a significant tax on everyone worldwide; get the Glint App and defend yourselves from fiat monetary issues. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

On the New to The Street show tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is with TV Host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity software products give end-users secure email and text massage solutions. Big Tech social media platforms are always in the news for various reasons. Kanye West (Ye) recently stated his intent to buy the social media platform Parlor . The saga with Elon Musk's tentative take-over of Twitter continues. Hackers love these open-source social media platforms to spread malware and other electronic infections designed to steal personal data. Alain explains that hackers use very sophisticated AI (Artificial Intelligence) programs to monitor accounts; they know the suitable topics to attract interest to get one to open emails or download a site full of intended harm. Hackers like two main subject matters: financial/taxes and political. Emails and posts with these topics get the most actions where hackers gain access to your devices and data. Alain reminds viewers to be diligent, look at the email/post, and ensure legitimacy before engaging a response; do not click anything if you are unsure. These simple steps will certainly reduce your chances of becoming a hack attack victim. The best defense is using the Company's SekurMail and SekurMessenger, a military-encrypted closed-loop system. Subscription fees are as low as $7.00 per month. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source software, never mines data, never uses 3rd party providers, and never asks for a phone number from a subscriber for services. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and Sekur® - http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street airs on tonight’s show TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES). Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. He explains the difference between eCommerce single-source sites and Marketplace platforms. The Company's technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and sellers sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers, and sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages of each buyer and seller transaction. The Company has low operational costs with no warehousing and shipping expenses. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 17, 2022.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to the design and development of ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

