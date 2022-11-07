Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology network delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following conferences in November 2022:

Citi Fintech Conference

Date: November 14, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: November 16, 2022

Location: Nashville, TN

JMP Financial Services and Real Estate Conference

Date: November 17, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Date: November 28-29, 2022

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005065/en/