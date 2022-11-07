Orlando, Florida, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, announced today that it launched The Creator Marketplace® on IZEA.com.

First announced during the “ SUPERCHANGED ” streaming event last month, the newly overhauled IZEA.com allows brands and agencies to easily search and filter creator listings that meet the requirements of their influencer marketing campaigns.

Revamped features for marketers and creators

Reimagined creator profiles give marketers access to more content and deeper BrandGraph® insights than ever before. Creator profiles bring together a creator’s social handles and the brands and topics they post about, alongside their predictive audience demographics.

The all-new Casting Calls feature gives marketers and creators a two-way marketplace where they can find each other and collaborate. Marketers use Casting Calls to solicit and qualify inbound pitches for everything from influencer marketing sponsorships to full-time employment. Creators can respond to Casting Calls with both video and text pitches, as well as respond to marketer survey questions.

“Casting Calls allow creators to warm-pitch brands that are actively seeking their content, creativity and influence,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s CEO and Founder. “The Creator Marketplace is designed to be as frictionless as possible. Marketers and creators can work together through the platform or transact outside the marketplace without additional transaction fees.”

Pricing

Access to the IZEA Marketplace is free, allowing anyone to buy or sell listings. Creators can pitch up to three casting calls per month under the free plan. Upgrading to a Pro plan provides additional marketplace benefits.

The Creator Pro plan lets creators respond to unlimited casting calls, reduces fees for all marketplace transactions, and guarantees traffic to their individual listing pages. This plan is $6 per month when purchased annually.

plan lets creators respond to unlimited casting calls, reduces fees for all marketplace transactions, and guarantees traffic to their individual listing pages. This plan is $6 per month when purchased annually. The Marketer Pro plan lets marketers create unlimited casting calls and is $99 per month when purchased annually.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit IZEA.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment