Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) has announced its participation in four investor conferences following the release of its Q3 earnings on November 10th, 2022.

Company management will participate in meetings with institutional investors and publicly available fireside chats as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, New York City

Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat Speaker: Vince DePalma, President & CEO

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Frbc%2Ftmit2022%2Fl9959M.cfm

TD Securities Technology Conference, Toronto

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat Speaker: Andrew Caprara, COO

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Ftds%2Ftech2022%2F09F9Ar.cfm

Cormark Securities Diversified Conference, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Technology Conference, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s attendance at and participation in various investor meetings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005453/en/