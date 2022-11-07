Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 07, 2022!

Valaris Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

1 hours ago
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005525/en/

