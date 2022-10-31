PR Newswire

Historic bank invests in digital transformation to enhance customer experience and support community development

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that The Maries County Bank has selected Jack Henry to elevate the digital customer experience and support community growth.

Vienna, Mo.-based The Maries County Bank has deep roots in the region's agricultural industry, having served the community since 1900. The $571-million asset bank selected Jack Henry to provide employees and customers with a single, modern, and flexible platform that will automate processes and boost efficiency, while continuing to deliver high-touch customer service. With Jack Henry, the bank will gain access to open technology, including core and digital cloud-based solutions such as the Banno Digital Platform™, which will enable the delivery of a more seamless and fast user experience.

"Jack Henry is powering our digital transformation, making it possible for us to continue to grow organically and maintain our key role as the community's local hometown bank," said Terry Helton, president and chief executive officer of The Maries County Bank. "This new technology plan will modernize our existing solutions, like our online banking platform, and allow us to add new products to our suite, such as an enhanced rewards program, improving customer experience and satisfaction."

Jack Henry's open integration and access to over 850 third-party fintechs was also important for The Maries County Bank. "Jack Henry's comprehensive technology platform will enable all our systems to integrate smoothly, eliminating roadblocks, expediting internal processes, and saving us time to focus on our customers," Helton added. "It will also allow us to pick our fintech vendors of choice, and integrate them seamlessly into our system, making sure we are always offering the most suitable solutions for our community's needs."

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry and president of Bank Solutions, said, "The Maries County Bank has shown its commitment to its local community over the last 122 years, delivering high-touch banking services fitted for everyone's needs. In today's digital age, the bank needs a comprehensive technology platform to help them preserve their central role in their community and meet customer needs for a modern and user-friendly digital banking suite. We are proud to assist them on their digital transformation and help them continue to build their strong legacy."

