LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence in computer vision solutions, today announced the company's conference call to review financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022, will be held on Monday, Nov 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Europe and the United States and the progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-394-8218

International Number: 1-323-701-0225

Conference ID: 7679745

Online Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580141&tp_key=5ff711d41b

Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 7679745

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals that have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR and CCPA-compliant solutions focus sectors include retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality, and transport. With headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, operational offices in New York, and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 87158007

